Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

