Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

