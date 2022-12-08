Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up to $69.90

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.90, but opened at $76.08. Textron shares last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 17,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.