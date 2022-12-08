The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $51,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

