The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

