The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $94.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

SAIC stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.