The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.67. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($41.56).
About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
