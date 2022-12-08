The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.