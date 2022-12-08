Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 20.4% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $2,747,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 635.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 242,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 209,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

