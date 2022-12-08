TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,107 shares of company stock worth $142,925. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMC the metals Profile

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

