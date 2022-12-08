TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $52,713.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,107 shares of company stock worth $142,925. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC the metals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.34.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

