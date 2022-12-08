Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,302 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Transocean by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Transocean by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,094 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.89. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

