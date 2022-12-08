TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

