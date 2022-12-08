Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.