Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TY. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 178,010 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $35.91.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.