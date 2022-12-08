Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.35. Tricon Residential shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1,374 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 3,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 165,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

