UBS Group AG Acquires 12,543 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE:AI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

