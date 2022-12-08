UBS Group AG Acquires 17,747 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

NYSE OMF opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

