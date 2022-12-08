UBS Group AG Acquires 29,301 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,308 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,913,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

