UBS Group AG Acquires 384 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 193,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $94.30.

