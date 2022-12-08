UBS Group AG Acquires 60,696 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MarineMax by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in MarineMax by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZO opened at $31.63 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

