UBS Group AG Acquires 85,001 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 139.0% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 8,771,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 890.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 129,449 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Shares of YMM opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.