UBS Group AG Boosts Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 810.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

