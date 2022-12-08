UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

