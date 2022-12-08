UBS Group AG Buys 17,747 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $36.73 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

