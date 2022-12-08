UBS Group AG Buys 3,148 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About KB Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

