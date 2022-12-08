UBS Group AG Buys 7,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Encompass Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

EHC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.