UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYF stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

