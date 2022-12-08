UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

