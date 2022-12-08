UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

