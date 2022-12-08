UBS Group AG Decreases Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,964,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Relic Trading Up 6.0 %
NEWR stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
