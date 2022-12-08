UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

