UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,070,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in América Móvil by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.