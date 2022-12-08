UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

