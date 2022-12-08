UBS Group AG Grows Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3,971.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.0 %

PPC stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.