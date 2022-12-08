UBS Group AG Grows Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 2.5 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

