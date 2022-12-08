UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Genius Sports by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, August Capital Management VI L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 618,129 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.49. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

