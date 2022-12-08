UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

