UBS Group AG Has $3.47 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,634.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,634.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

