UBS Group AG Has $3.48 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

