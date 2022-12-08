UBS Group AG Has $3.52 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

