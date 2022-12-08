UBS Group AG Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

