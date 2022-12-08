UBS Group AG Has $3.54 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MYN opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

