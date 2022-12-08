UBS Group AG Has $3.54 Million Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 1,246,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

