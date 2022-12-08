UBS Group AG Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEUS opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

