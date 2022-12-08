UBS Group AG Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Shares of LYG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

