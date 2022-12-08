UBS Group AG Has $3.56 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 2,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $886.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

ACLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

