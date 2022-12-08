UBS Group AG Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

