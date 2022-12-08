UBS Group AG Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth $276,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2,199.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

