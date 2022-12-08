UBS Group AG Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 810.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTEC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.